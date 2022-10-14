Dentsu Creative India announces appointments in North Creative Team

DENTSU CREATIVE India took the world by storm when it was declared the 'Agency of The Year' at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022 - a first-ever for India. It was nothing less than a historic hat-trick with DENTSU CREATIVE India also lifting a Titanium for the country for its ‘Unfiltered History Tour (UHT)’ Campaign in addition to bagging three Grand Prix - another first, two Gold Lions and three Silver Lions - making UHT the most awarded work not only from India but globally.