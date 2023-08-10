DENTSU CREATIVE India announces senior level appointments

Punit brings with him a robust experience of over 17 years, having worked across startups, media, and creative agencies. His expertise extends across both the client side and the agency landscape. In his most recent role, he served as Lead Planner at Lowe Lintas, working with brands such as Google Search, Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Home, Upstox, OLX, and HP, among others. Punit has also excelled as a digital integration evangelist, making a significant impact on various brands and offices. His skill set encompasses tech, data, digital, product, consumer, and communication. In addition to this, his work has garnered recognition at the national, regional, and global levels, receiving prestigious awards and accolades from platforms such as Effies, Emvies, WARC, and Cannes Lions.