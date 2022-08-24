Dentsu Creative India appoints Ajeet Shukla as Group Executive Creative Director

He will report into Aalap Desai, Chief Creative Officer, Taproot Dentsu and Isobar India.
DENTSU CREATIVE India has further strengthened its creative prowess with the appointment of Ajeet Shukla as group executive creative director. He will report into Aalap Desai, chief creative officer, Taproot Dentsu and Isobar India.
In his new role, Ajeet will drive DENTSU CREATIVE’S global proposition to transform brands and businesses through the power of ‘Modern Creativity’ in the western region of the country. His focus will be to breathe life into the best possible creative solutions that are strongly anchored in culture, innovation and technology.
Prior to this, Ajeet was with Publicis India as executive creative director. In his professional journey so far, Ajeet has worked with brands like IPL, ZEE, Disney+ Hotstar, TATA Salt, Ferrero Rocher, Heineken, Amstel, Skoda, Aegon Life, TATA AIG, HDFC MF, HDFC Bank, BPCL, Mak Lubricant, CHINGS, ZEE5, Dish TV, Emami Navratna, Ghadi, among others.
With more than 16 years of experience, Ajeet has won many national and international awards like Abbys, Kyoorius, Mirchi Kaan, Effies, Adfest, Promax Asia, to name a few. In addition to this, some of his notable works include IPL’s ‘Bulavaa aaya hai’, Aegon life’s ‘Aegon toh tension gone’, Champions Tennis League’s ‘Tennis ball’, Tata Salt’s ‘Namak ki baat’ and Sony six’s ‘Har koi six lagayega’, ZEE5’s ‘Dekhte reh jaogey’. His recent work for Disney+ Hotstar-SRK+ was one of the most talked about campaigns.
Speaking on the appointment, Aalap Desai said, “Right now, DENTSU CREATIVE is a wonderful work in progress. It's this time when you need the right people to join in and add to building it. Ajeet fits that profile on every count. His body of work is brilliant and his attitude and love for the business are contagious. I am glad to have him on board for the journey.”
Ajeet added, “The bigger the challenge, the bigger the opportunity. And I am thrilled to take the opportunity in this role. It would really be amazing to work in such a great creative environment filled with the best of the creative minds in the industry. I really look forward to doing some great work here.”