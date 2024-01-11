Dentsu Creative India appoints Nikhil Kumar as managing partner (West)

He will report into Indrajeet Mookherjee, president, Dentsu Creative.
Dentsu Creative, the creative agency network of dentsu India, has announced the appointment of Nikhil Kumar as managing partner (West)
Nikhil joins Dentsu Creative from Publicis Groupe, where he was an EVP and business head for a few key mandates. He has over 16 years of experience within the M&A industry. As per the mandate, Nikhil will be responsible for leading the west region, with a focus on growth and creative excellence & will be reporting into Indrajeet Mookherjee, president, Dentsu Creative.
Speaking on the appointment, Indrajeet said, “The West will play a pivotal role in driving sustained growth & glory for the agency and we are certain with Nikhil’s past expertise across diverse functions of the marketing realm, he has the right ambition and attitude to take us on this journey ahead. We welcome him to our family and wish him the best in his current & future endeavors.”
Nikhil added, “Dentsu Creative has been a formidable leader in its craft & has historically challenged the paradigm of what’s conventional. With its impeccable pool of talent & teams, I’m looking forward to this responsibility of collaborating and steering the agency in a direction that benefits our partners and us equally.”