Dentsu Creative India appoints Sudhir Das as Executive Creative Director

Armed with two decades of experience, Sudhir has won over 50 national and international awards. Prior to this, he was with Leo Burnett as Associate Executive Creative Director (AECD). In his previous roles, he has worked with brands like Coca-Cola, Nestle, Apple and Airtel, to name a few. His notable campaigns include ‘Ras-Ras mein India’, ‘Me and Meri Maggi’, ‘Spicejet Democracy’ and ‘Cardekho Back-Off’ - covering the gamut from large, populist, TV-led campaigns to documentary-style film-making to super-technical experiments marrying cars and music. Additionally, Sudhir also has an interest in technology and how it can be used to spark new and intriguing conversations.