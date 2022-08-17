Dentsu Creative India appoints Sumeer Mathur as Chief Strategy Officer

Sumeer, who has over 20 years of expertise, is a firm believer in communication that creates business and brand impact. He has previously held National, Regional and Global strategic responsibilities for many brands, which include Colgate-Palmolive, Clinic Plus, Clinic All Clear, Fair & Lovely, Airtel, Horlicks, Royal Enfield, Livon, Taj Hotels, UNICEF, Adidas, LG, Microsoft, Bira and Muscle blaze, to name a few. He has worked with agencies like Rediffusion DYA&R, Lowe Lintas, JWT, DDB Mudra and Edelman. Prior to this, he was the National Strategy Head at Havas Creative. Additionally, Sumeer has played a significant role in creating work that has won numerous effectiveness awards for brands like HUL, Airtel Money, Microsoft PCs, Livon, UNICEF, CHAI, etc. He has also served on the Effie India Jury for many years.