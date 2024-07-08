Dentsu Creative India ropes in Abhijat Bharadwaj as CCO- Dentsu Creative Isobar

Sahil Shah added, “Abhijat’s entry unlocks a new level of growth for us. In today’s day and age, brands need a creative agency that solves problems, regardless of platforms or mediums, because that’s how non-linear and multi-platform the consumer is. And in this new era, I believe we have a phenomenal talent pool, with strong creative capabilities and the right culture to be in the pole position. With Abhijat leading our creative from the top, I am certain we are now a team to beat.”

With over 17 years of advertising experience, Abhijat has led successful campaigns for prominent brands such as Star Sports, Swiggy, AM/NS, Mercedes-Benz, and Godrej. He has spearheaded iconic campaigns like 'Netflix for All,' Bhuvan Bam's Pizza Hut campaign, and the groundbreaking 'Yeh Diwali Football Wali' campaign for the Indian Super League. Notably, he was also the creative force behind the celebrated 'Teen Ka Dream' Adidas World Cup campaign. Abhijat's career includes key roles at top agencies like Leo Burnett, McCann, and Creativeland Asia. He has also headed the premium sports vertical at Star Sports, where he played a pivotal role in promoting the culture of football, tennis, and F1 in India. Known for his relentless pursuit of creative excellence, Abhijat combines strategic thinking with unbridled enthusiasm in his new role.

Abhijat said, "Joining an iconic global brand like dentsu is truly exciting. My goal is to unlock new opportunities for Dentsu Creative Isobar in India and build a best-in-class team that delivers creative solutions and exceptional value for our clients."

Dentsu Creative India recently reimagined its creative business to align with the evolving needs of its clients. Dentsu Creative India now encompasses three portfolio brands: Dentsu Creative Webchutney, Dentsu Creative Isobar, and Dentsu Creative PR. Dentsu Creative Isobar is a creative agency of the new age with deep and native digital expertise, also offering digital++ solutions like tech-enabled experiences, social listening & ORM, paid media planning, multi-platform UI/UX, SEO, branded content & influencer partnerships, and digital commerce.