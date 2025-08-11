Dentsu Creative Isobar elevates Sahil Shah as CEO

Dentsu Creative Isobar has announced the elevation of Sahil Shah to the role of chief executive officer.

Shah has been with the agency for over three years, serving as president before taking on this role. In his previous position, he was responsible for driving business growth, leading creative strategy, and strengthening the agency’s integrated offerings.

He began his career at WATConsult, part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, as a social media executive. Over the years, he held multiple leadership positions including managing partner, assistant vice president – operations, and executive vice president – operations and media, before moving to Dentsu Creative Isobar.

During his tenure as president, the agency added several key accounts and expanded its creative and strategic capabilities.

Shah will continue to report to the senior leadership of Dentsu Creative India as he takes charge of leading the agency’s next phase of growth.