Dentsu Creative Webchutney names 8 National Creative Directors across regions

Dentsu Creative Webchutney has formed a National Creative Leadership team to strengthen its creative leadership and strategic direction.

To lead this vision, the agency has appointed eight National Creative Directors (NCDs) across three regions, reporting to Surjo Dutt, chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative Webchutney:

West: Ajeet Shukla and Giamaria Fernandes

South: Arijit Sengupta and Mark Flory

North: Romit Nair, Moumita Pal, Abhijeet Ray and Manzoor Alam

Surjo Dutt, CCO, Dentsu Creative Webchutney explains, “‘Do It Yourself’ is a brutally simple, brilliantly effective, and often forgotten aspect of creative leadership. At Dentsu, we believe leaders need to lead not only with direction and experience, but also by example. We want our leaders to not just guide, strategize, and build client relationships but also create landmark advertising themselves. This approach also helps establish creativity benchmarks and raise creative standards exponentially faster. I practice and live this philosophy myself, as will our NCDs and our next generation of creative leaders.”

“We have an outstanding set of NCDs, each of them an exceptional creator in their own right. They don’t just talk about creativity; they live it,” he adds.

Amit Wadhwa, CEO, South Asia, Dentsu Creative, explains, “Creativity has no boundaries, but insight is always anchored in local context. At Dentsu Creative, we create spaces where ideas flow freely, while execution remains rooted in what truly resonates with people. This isn’t just a philosophy - it’s action. And a true reflection of this action is the amazing star cast of the creative leaders we have across geographies at Dentsu Creative Webchutney, along with Surjo at the helm. Exciting times ahead.”

Indrajeet Mookherjee, president, Dentsu Creative Webchutney, further reinforces, “Creativity thrives when you’re willing to dive in and get your hands dirty. We are building a culture where leadership isn’t just about directing; it’s about innovating, collaborating, and making a real impact. With our exceptional team of NCDs, we’re setting new benchmarks for creativity in India - blending leadership with craftsmanship to redefine what’s possible.”