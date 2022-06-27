Dentsu Impact's Ankur Garg moves on from the company

He was working as Group Creative Director.
Ankur Garg, group creative director at Dentsu Impact has quit after working for 10 years with the company. He has moved on to pursue other interests as mentioned on his LinkedIn post. Garg joined the agency as creative supervisor in 2012.
Ankur is an advertising professional with an experience of more than 16 years and has been managing and growing brand communication agency. In the past, he also had stints with JWT, FCB Ulka, Hakuhodo Percept and Lintas India.