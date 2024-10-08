Dentsu India appoints Abhirup Datta as CEO of Performance Media Solutions

Dentsu India today announced Abhirup Datta's appointment as chief executive officer, Performance Media Solutions, accelerating its growth agenda through performance marketing. Datta will lead Dentsu Performance 2.0, enhancing the network's performance marketing capabilities and driving significant sales growth for Sokrati.

Dentsu's recently launched Performance 2.0 represents a shift in performance marketing, integrating AI, advanced data analytics, and automation for transformative outcomes. This practice embodies dentsu's commitment to 'Innovate to Impact,' positioning the network as a comprehensive growth partner delivering scalable and flexible solutions for regional and global clients.

Datta's primary focus will be driving sales growth at Sokrati, expanding market presence, delivering innovative go-to-market strategies, and achieving exceptional client growth, in alignment with dentsu’s global vision. Towards this objective, he will be collaborating closely with Nilesh Gohil, President of Performance Practice and CEO of Sokrati. Reporting to Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, Abhirup and Nilesh will ensure Sokrati's continued performance marketing success.

With over 20 years of experience across retail, telecom, travel, and media, he brings expertise in scaling businesses and driving revenue growth. Previously, he led app growth and revenue initiatives at ZEE5 and held leadership roles at Disney Star, TUI India, HT Media, and Bharti Retail.

On Datta's appointment, Anita Kotwani said, “Abhirup's leadership is pivotal as we advance our performance marketing capabilities. Our Performance 2.0 approach reimagines performance solutions, encompassing data, analytics, marketplaces, and commerce solutions for today's dynamic digital landscape. Abhirup's vision ensures we stay ahead. With Abhirup and Nilesh, we're poised to shape the future of performance marketing with innovative solutions.”

Datta added, “It’s a truly exciting challenge to lead dentsu India’s Performance 2.0, and I am absolutely excited about this opportunity. Being part of dentsu in this era of AI and data-driven marketing presents a chance to help redefine what’s possible for brands. With Sokrati’s ability to deliver innovative and market-leading solutions, I look forward to closely collaborating with the incredible teams at dentsu and Sokrati to build a new reality for our network and drive even greater client growth.”