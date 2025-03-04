Dentsu India appoints Devang Shah and Hemant Kshirsagar to lead CXM

Dentsu India has made new appointments to strengthen its Customer Experience (CXM) practice and support client growth with integrated solutions. Devang Shah joins as chief business officer, consumer, industrials and commerce, while Hemant Kshirsagar takes on the role of chief business officer, financial services and fintech.

In their new roles, Shah will lead the non-BFSI segment, focusing on client relationships and overall growth. He will also expand the network’s presence in the luxury and precious jewellery sectors.

Bringing decades of expertise, Shah and Kshirsagar will play key roles in expanding CXM capabilities and enhancing delivery excellence. They will collaborate across the network to deliver integrated solutions that tackle complex business challenges and drive measurable results through marketing, technology, and consulting.

Devang Shah brings over 18 years of digital marketing and commerce expertise, having driven growth for leading brands, including Gabriel & Co., Titan, Nokia, EY, and KPMG. Hemant Kshirsagar, with 17 years of experience in FinTech and digital strategy, has played key roles at Bain, EY, and PwC.

Commenting on his new role, Devang Shah said, “Dentsu’s ambitious vision and integrated approach to marketing, technology, and consulting present an exciting opportunity to drive industry-leading solutions. I look forward to helping brands navigate an ever-evolving marketplace.”

Hemant Kshirsagar added, “I am excited to join dentsu and look forward to leveraging our expertise in financial services, technology, and integrated marketing to deliver accelerated growth and unlock new opportunities for our financial services clients.”

Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu commented, “At dentsu, we're driven by the mission to create real growth for our clients by tackling their most complex challenges. Devang and Hemant bring the strategic vision and deep industry expertise needed to accelerate this journey. Their leadership will be crucial in expanding our CXM capabilities and enhancing our customer experience impact across all practices and expertise. I am confident that they will empower our clients to grow, acquire, and retain customers more effectively by harnessing the full potential of our integrated solutions in an ever-evolving marketplace.”