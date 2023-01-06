Dentsu India appoints Sapna Arora as Chief Client Officer

She will report to Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, and work closely with the leadership as well as teams across Creative, Media and CX.
Dentsu India further bolsters its leadership team with the appointment of Sapna Arora as Chief Client Officer (CCO).
In this role, Sapna will continue to enhance integrated solutions for existing and prospective clients and drive growth for the network. She will report to Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, and work closely with the leadership as well as teams across Creative, Media and CX.
Following dentsu’s global vision, Sapna will further help foster a contemporary business growth culture in India by cross-selling innovative solutions, transforming dentsu into a 'Network of the Future’. This pivotal appointment demonstrates the network's commitment to assisting clients in achieving optimal business results in a rapidly evolving environment via radical collaboration, purposeful creativity, mindful technology, and creative innovation.