Dentsu India elevates Divya Karani to lead Media as CEO

Dentsu International, the global media and marketing communications conglomerate, has announced key leadership changes in India as part of its global organisational redesign. Kartik Iyer, erstwhile president - Media Brands and Amplifi, will now join the network’s market leadership team as its chief operating officer (COO). He will continue to report into Anand Bhadkamkar and will be instrumental in driving the implementation of dentsu’s new business model within the country. Kartik will help navigate dentsu’s global transformation program with a focus on collaborating with leaders and client teams across businesses in the market to change how the network works and inculcate the culture of operational excellence. He will engage with regional teams, global teams, and all other network brands to ensure that the ongoing transformation program and the new business model is efficiently adopted and effectively addresses local business requirements.