Dentsu India elevates Indrajeet Mookherjee to the role of President

Speaking on his new role, Indrajeet Mookherjee added, “The last four years at Dentsu India have been career defining in ways I had never imagined. And now we are faced with a new normal where we will see a paradigm shift in the way brands present themselves. It is in times like these when being effective, intuitive and most importantly, demonstrating true partnership with our clients, will be the marker in defining client-agency relationships and I hope to play my part in it.”