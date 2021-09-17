Dentsu India elevates Roopam Garg to CEO, dentsu X India

Dentsu India is pleased to announce the appointment of CEO for dentsu X (dX) India, Roopam Garg, effective immediately. Roopam, who has been in the role of chief operating officer (COO) of dX India for five years, has been promoted to lead dentsu India’s award-winning media agency and accelerate its growth story in the country. dX India currently offers integrated communication solutions through its three agency brands: dentsuX- palette, dentsuX-cubic and dentsuX-matrix.