Dentsu India names Tejas Lad as director – digital planning

Tejas Lad has joined Dentsu India as director – digital planning. He is based in Mumbai and will focus on strengthening the agency’s digital planning capabilities across domestic accounts.

Prior to this, Lad served as global account director at Havas Media Network India, where he managed international market businesses. His role involved overseeing digital strategy, account leadership and cross-market coordination.

Earlier in his career, Lad held senior roles at Wavemaker India, including Associate Business Director and Business Manager, working across digital strategy, account management and business development. He has also worked with GroupM as senior digital manager, and began his career in digital marketing with IBS.

Lad’s appointment marks a return to the domestic market, following several years of experience handling international mandates across leading media networks.