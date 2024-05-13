Dentsu India ropes in Abhinay Bhasin as SVP of product and technology

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He was formerly in charge of product marketing at ProfitWheel.
Abhinay Bhasin, formerly in charge of product marketing at ProfitWheel, has moved to Dentsu as senior vice president focusing on product and technology.
Before he started working at ProfitWheel, Bhasin held the position of vice president (Asia Pacific) for data & product solutions, data sciences at dentsu international.
Bhasin has a Master's of Science in Economics from the University of Warwick. He is a seasoned Data Manager who has experience in the marketing and advertising sector. His previous work history includes time spent at Carat, Google, Isobar, The Economist, and Deloitte India.