Dentsu India strengthens leadership to drive growth in performance marketing

Dentsu India has announced key leadership advancements to bolster its performance marketing capabilities. Abhirup Datta has been appointed as the CEO of Sokrati, in addition to his current role as CEO, Performance Practice. He will continue to report to Anita Kotwani, CEO – media, South Asia, dentsu.

Abhirup’s extensive expertise in performance marketing and analytics positions him to lead Sokrati into its next growth phase, driving innovation and delivering optimal results for clients. His focus will be on expanding Sokrati’s footprint and reinforcing its industry leadership.

Additionally, Prajaktta Gosaavi, head - performance delivery practice, dentsu India, has been tasked with leading integrated solution delivery for the Performance Practice across Sokrati, iProspect, Carat, and dentsu X. Reporting to Bhasker Jaiswal, COO – media, dentsu, Prajaktta will work closely with the dentsu leadership to enhance operational excellence, streamline processes, and ensure seamless delivery for clients.

With over six years of experience at dentsu India, Prajaktta Gosaavi has played a pivotal role in driving integrated client solutions across Media and Marketing Technology. She later led people and process integration for Sokrati, CXM, and Media, enabling the network’s new organisational design.

These leadership changes align with dentsu’s global vision of ‘Innovating to Impact,’ and are designed to strengthen the company’s position as a leader in performance marketing.

Anita Kotwani, CEO – media, South Asia, dentsu, said, “Abhirup has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and has been instrumental in driving transformative growth in the performance practice in his previous stints. He has already begun creating an impact at Sokrati, driving innovative solutions that elevate our Performance Marketing 2.0 narrative through forward-thinking ideas and pioneering products with a first-mover advantage in the industry. We are equally excited about Prajaktta stepping into her new role. With her proven expertise in integrated client solutions and operational excellence, I am confident she will play a critical role in enhancing delivery and driving seamless collaboration across our performance marketing ecosystem.”

Abhirup Datta commented, “I’m excited to take on the role of CEO, Sokrati, and grateful to dentsu India for their trust. This is a pivotal time to accelerate the company’s vision by driving innovative Performance 2.0 solutions in digital marketing. Dentsu’s customer-centric approach perfectly aligns with my own, and I look forward to collaborating with industry-leading talent to propel Sokrati’s growth. With the algorithmic era upon us, we’re well-positioned to deliver exceptional client outcomes and build a meaningful, impactful future.”

The announcement follows the decision of Nilesh Gohil, former CEO of Sokrati, to move on from dentsu to pursue new opportunities.

Anita Kotwani added, “We sincerely thank Nilesh for his valuable contributions and leadership at Sokrati. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”