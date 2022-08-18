Dentsu International appoints Bhasker Jaiswal as Media COO

Prior to this, he was with Publicis Media as Regional Lead - APAC.
Dentsu has recently roped in Bhasker Jaiswal as COO - Media. He will be responsible for establishing media agency business by delivering business transformation, setting up & standardizing operations and systems, governing product leadership and enabling sustainable revenue growth. He joins from Publicis Media, where he worked as regional lead - APAC for more than a year and was handling Coca-Cola /APAC Planning & Analytics Lead for Visa & Abbott.
A media and advertising expert with more than 24 years of experience in APAC with advertisers and media companies spanning monetization, research, and media investments. In the past, he has worked with Kargodata as Vice President, OMD China, Starcom, Bluenna Vista Television and MediaCom India.