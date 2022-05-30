Dentsu International elevates Anand V as POSTERSCOPE's VP

Previously, he was Associate Vice President.
Dentsu International India has recently elevated Anand V. as vice president for POSTERSCOPE, the Out-of-Home communications agency from Dentsu. He joined the agency in 2013 as associate vice president. Prior to this, he worked with right angle as key account manager for 3 years and was based out of UAE.
An engineering graduate from National Institute of Technology, he also had stints with ENG Worldwide, ACE Business Corporation, Vodafone and Onida as Area Sales Manager.