Dentsu names Rohit Potphode Managing Partner for Sports and Entertainment

Dentsu has appointed Rohit Potphode as Managing Partner – Sports, Gaming, Esports and Live Experiences to scale its Sports and Entertainment practice in India. Reporting to Yosuke Murai, Head of India, dentsu Sports and Entertainment, Potphode will lead strategies that connect brands with audiences and deliver measurable business outcomes.

The appointment follows dentsu’s launch of its Sports and Entertainment Network in India, designed to create integrated, culture-driven solutions for brands across sports, esports, music, festivals and live experiences. The network aims to leverage dentsu’s global expertise and India’s dynamic audience landscape to drive innovation, engagement and brand impact.

With over two decades of experience, Potphode has been part of marquee properties such as the Indian Premier League, Indian Super League, Coke Studio, Lakmé Fashion Week, International Premier Tennis League and the Global e-Cricket Premier League. His leadership portfolio includes roles at IMG, Viacom, Disney’s A&E Network, Ten Sports, Nimbus Sport, Star, JetSynthesys and Times Network.

At dentsu, Potphode will lead sports consulting, sponsorship investments, IP development, content creation and fan-first experiences, helping brands move beyond traditional sponsorships to achieve deeper cultural relevance and measurable results.

Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu, said, “Sports and entertainment unite people and shape culture. In India, the passion is electric. Stadiums roar, gamers compete like warriors, and fans live every moment intensely. Rohit’s expertise will turn this energy into experiences that play bigger, think bolder, and make every partnership count.”

Yosuke Murai added, “India is a market where culture and commerce collide at unprecedented scale. With Rohit joining our team, we are positioned to harness this energy across sports, gaming and live experiences. By blending Japan’s decades of expertise with India’s unique cultural landscape, we can create partnerships and experiences that don’t just reach audiences but shape how they engage, connect and consume content.”

Rohit Potphode commented, “Joining dentsu at this moment of expansion is truly exciting. India’s diverse culture and vibrant audiences provide the perfect canvas to innovate at the intersection of sports, gaming and live entertainment. I am excited to create experiences that engage deeply, inspire action and generate meaningful value for brands and partners, blending dentsu’s global scale with India’s cultural richness.”