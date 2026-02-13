Dentsu names Takeshi Sano as new global CEO

Dentsu Group Inc. has announced a leadership transition at the global level, with Takeshi Sano set to take over as executive officer, president and global CEO, succeeding Hiroshi Igarashi, following the company’s 177th ordinary general meeting of shareholders on March 27, 2026.

Igarashi’s exit marks the end of a nearly four-decade association with the group, which began in 1984. The company said the changes are aimed at strengthening competitiveness by accelerating transformation under a new management structure.

As part of the reshuffle, Yoshimasa Watahiki will be appointed executive officer, executive vice president, global chief corporate affairs officer, dentsu, and COO, dentsu Japan. Watahiki currently serves as COO, dentsu Japan, while Sano is CEO, dentsu Japan and deputy global chief operating officer, dentsu.

Dentsu added that Igarashi will step down as chief executive officer, while Arinobu Soga, currently executive officer, executive vice president and global chief governance officer, will also resign as executive officer.

Sano, who joined Dentsu Inc. in April 1992, has held multiple leadership roles, including managing director, business transformation division (2021), CEO, business transformation (2023), and CEO, dentsu Japan. He has also served as director, president and CEO of Dentsu Inc. since January 2024.

Watahiki joined Dentsu Inc. in April 1990 and currently serves as chairman of the Japan Interactive Advertising Association, in addition to being a part-time director at Dentsu Sports International. The company said he held 19,221 shares as of February 13, 2026.

Separately, dentsu said Shigeki Endo, executive officer and global CFO, will be appointed director, executive officer and global CFO with effect from March 27, 2026. Endo has previously held finance roles at ITOCHU, GE, BAT and Accenture Japan, before joining dentsu as global CFO designate in July 2024 and assuming the global CFO role in February 2025.

In another appointment, Chisato Matsumoto will take over as director, president and CEO of Dentsu Inc.