Dentsu South Asia’s Chief Client Officer Anita Kotwani quits

Anita Kotwani has stepped down as chief client officer of Dentsu South Asia. Kotwani joined the company in 2020 as CEO of Carat India, and was then promoted in March 2023 as CEO, Media South Asia, and she took over the role of CCO this year and was responsibe for group-level client partnerships across media, creative, CXM and sports-gaming-entertainment.

Prior to Dentsu, she worked for more than 15 years at Mindshare India and held senior leadership roles at Initiative (India) (Lintas Media Group) handling major clients and building a reputation for media optimisation and new-business wins.

The agency has not yet announced who will succeed Kotwani.