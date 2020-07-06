Dentsu Webchutney elevates Ashwin Palkar as Executive Creative Director

Previously he was working as the senior creative director.
Dentsu Webchutney, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu Media has recently elevated Ashwin Palkar from senior creative director to executive creative director. Ashwin joined the digital agency in 2015 as associate creative director. Before joining Dentsu Webchutney, Ashwin worked with a design agency called Brand Harvest as design head for around 8 years.
Ashwin started his career as a visualizer with Beyond Advertising in 2005, after that he worked as art director with Choclit Ink and as brand consultant with I Wear Me Fashions for approx 3 years.