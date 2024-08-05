By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Dentsu Webchutney elevates Gia Fernandes as national creative director-west

Fernandes joined Dentsu Webchutney as a group creative director.

Gia Fernandes has been promoted as the national creative director-west at Dentsu Webchutney.

Fernandes has been in the company for the past 2 years, she joined as a group creative director. Prior to this, she was associated with VMLY&R, FCB Ulka, and Whyness Worldwide.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Dentsu Webchutney elevates Gia Fernandes as national creative director-west

Fernandes brings over 14 years of experience to the table, having begun her career in 2009 at Creativeland Asia.

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
Dentsu WebchutneyGia Fernandes