Dentsu Webchutney elevates Gia Fernandes as national creative director-west

Fernandes joined Dentsu Webchutney as a group creative director.
Gia Fernandes has been promoted as the national creative director-west at Dentsu Webchutney.
Fernandes has been in the company for the past 2 years, she joined as a group creative director. Prior to this, she was associated with VMLY&R, FCB Ulka, and Whyness Worldwide.
She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Fernandes brings over 14 years of experience to the table, having begun her career in 2009 at Creativeland Asia.