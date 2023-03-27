dentsu X ropes in Consumer Insight Specialist Ritika Goswami as VP Strategy

Previously, she was with NielsenIQ as Associate Director.
dentsu X has recently appointed consumer insight professional and a branding expert as vice president strategy. She joins from NielseIQ, where she worked as associate director for around 4 years. Goswami posted about this update on her LinkedIn profile.
Goswami has more than 16 years of work experience and also had worked with Kantar as Group Account Director. A consumer insight professional and a branding expert based in Delhi , she specialises in solving branding issues through consumer psychology and unravelling motivation.