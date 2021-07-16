dentsumcgarrybowen India elevates Indrajeet Mookherjee to Managing Partner

Indrajeet will now lead the agency nationally and will also report into Rao. Prior to this, Indrajeet was President - South, dentsuMB where he led operations for offices in Bangalore, Chennai, and Kochi. He joined dentsu India as Executive Vice President (EVP) in 2016. Prior to dentsu, he was Managing Director at Soho Square, Indonesia - part of the Ogilvy Group.

Indrajeet is armed with more than two decades of experience in leadership roles across some of the leading communication networks in India and Indonesia including names such as Lowe Lintas, Ogilvy and Leo Burnett. He has also worked on significant brands such as Unilever, Nestle, Mondelez, Apple, Himalaya Herbal, AB InBev and Toyota.