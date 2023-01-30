Dentsu's Abhinay Bhasin joins ProfitWheel as Head of Product Marketing

Abhinay Bhasin from dentsu international has joined Profitwheel as head of product marketing. Bhasin will join the founding team and global leadership in the capacity of leading up Product Marketing and will look into strategic client relationships. He joins from dentsu international after working for more than 6 years and his last held designation was Vice President (Asia Pacific) - Data & Product Solutions, Data Sciences. Bhasin was the founding employee of the data sciences team. He posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.