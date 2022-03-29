Dentsu's Anand Bhadkamkar joins Logicserve Digital as Group CFO and President - Strategy

Talking about the new role, Anand Bhadkamkar, said, “Today, digital stands at the epicenter for all businesses; and the possibilities encircling this space are endless. Logicserve Digital’s ambition to play a pivotal role in Digital Marketing and Transformation globally is infectious. Prasad's vision to go global along with the combined talent and capabilities built over a decade forms a formidable combination. I am excited to join the team and look forward to actively collaborating to enable an even faster growth trajectory.”