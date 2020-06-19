Dentsu's Kunal Dubey joins PhonePe as Head - Business Marketing and Media Planning

PhonePe has recently appointed Kunal Dubey as its Head - Business Marketing and Media Planning. Kunal joins the company from Dentsu Slingshot - a digital and marketing solutions unit of Dentsu India, where he was the vice president for around 1 year. Prior to this, Kunal has worked with Flipkart for around 5 years as director: brand marketing communications & head: media planning & buying. He joined the ecomm company as senior brand manager in 2014. Kunal has also worked with eBay India for around 2 years in the past.