Deoleo appoints Vishal Sarin as General Manager

Deoleo, the olive oil manufacturing company has appointed Vishal Sarin as general manager, India, accelerating category development and strengthening its presence in one of its priority global markets. Deoleo is anchored by Figaro, its flagship brand in the country.

With over 25 years of experience across leading FMCG organisations, including Unilever, GSK Consumer Healthcare, and PepsiCo, Vishal brings extensive leadership depth to the role. He has managed large-scale, multi-channel businesses with full P&L responsibility and is recognised for strengthening commercial systems, enhancing go-to-market effectiveness, and building high-performing teams across complex markets.

In his role as general manager, India, he will oversee overall business strategy, commercial operations, and organisational capability. The mandate includes expanding distribution, sharpening channel strategy, strengthening execution discipline, and reinforcing Figaro’s leadership within the olive oil category.

Commenting on the appointment, Tomislav Bucic, chief North Europe BU and APAC-MEA officer, Deoleo, said, “India continues to be an important market in Deoleo’s global strategy. Vishal’s experience in managing complex FMCG businesses and delivering structured growth makes him well-positioned to lead our India operations through the next stage of growth.”

Vishal Sarin, general manager, India, added, “India represents a market with meaningful long-term potential for category expansion. As consumers increasingly prioritise purity, quality, and trusted brands, there is a clear opportunity to strengthen category depth and scale. Our focus will be on reinforcing these fundamentals while driving disciplined, sustainable growth.”

Before joining Deoleo, Vishal was part of Unilever’s India Customer Development leadership team as General Manager – Central India, where he led a large, multi-channel business. Prior to this, he headed Category Strategy and Planning, playing a key role in shaping portfolio direction, revenue management, and execution discipline across categories. With this appointment, Deoleo reinforces its long-term commitment to India and to strengthening Figaro’s leadership in the olive oil category.