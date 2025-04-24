DeperAI appoints Prabhjot Singh Malik as CEO for its India operations

DeperAI, a fast-charging solutions brand founded by former OnePlus executive Jim Zhang is stepping up its India expansion with two major developments. The company has appointed Prabhjot Singh Malik as the chief executive officer for its India operations, effective immediately. Additionally, the company has announced new strategic partnerships with Flipkart and Croma, significantly boosting its offline and online sales.

Commenting on the announcement, Jim Zhang, founder of DeperAI, shared, "India is one of the most dynamic and promising markets for tech innovation. With our foundations laid, it’s time to accelerate. Prabhjot’s deep knowledge of the Indian market, his retail acumen, and passion for tech make him the perfect fit to lead DeperAI into its next phase of growth."

Prabhjot Singh Malik brings a wealth of experience in India’s consumer electronics and mobile technology landscape. As the successor of MSM Group and a long-standing distribution partner of OPPO and OnePlus in India, Prabhjot has been instrumental in building and scaling retail strategies for smartphone brands. He currently oversees a chain of exclusive OnePlus retail stores and service centers and has served as PAN India distributor for OPPO and OnePlus across major large-format retail (LFR) chains such as Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Croma.

Beyond mobile, Prabhjot was instrumental in bringing the UK-based health supplement brand MyProtein to India, establishing both online and offline distribution. He also has a robust background in international logistics and market expansion across regions like Dubai, Vietnam, the UK, and China.

Building on successful tie-ups with Amazon and Reliance Digital, DeperAI’s new partnerships with Flipkart and Croma. Its flagship Superpower 65W Adapter, powered by UFCS Fusion Fast Charging Technology, is now available across multiple platforms including 4457 Croma, Flipkart, Amazon, and Reliance Digital stores. The product is already witnessing robust demand with sales reaching 1,000 units per day.

Speaking about his appointment, Prabhjot Singh Malik CEO India, DeperAI, said, "I’m excited to join DeperAI at such a pivotal time. The brand already stands out for quality and performance. My focus will be on expanding our footprint, listening closely to our users, and delivering future-ready charging solutions that combine AI, innovation, and everyday utility."

Looking ahead, DeperAI is set to diversify into AI-integrated charging solutions and wireless chargers, supported by its manufacturing partnership with Caria Factory in Noida—the same facility that supplies chargers for OPPO. Prabhjot’s leadership will also strengthen the brand’s interaction with Indian consumers and retail partners, helping identify emerging needs and develop products suited to them.