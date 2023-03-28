DEPT® appoints Adobe’s Diphaa Nair to lead strategic alliances for APAC

Nair will be working closely with India based Tekno Point/DEPT® team to expand the agency’s Adobe Practice globally.
Global digital agency DEPT® is announcing today the appointment of Diphaa Nair as Director Strategic Alliances - APAC.
The appointment comes on the back of the recent acquisition of a 500 strong Adobe DX specialist firm Tekno Point. As part of her remit, Nair will be working closely with India based Tekno Point/DEPT® team to expand the agency’s Adobe Practice globally.
Nair comes from a strong technology background and was more recently with Adobe where she spent 6+ years as the Head of Partners for South Asia, Adobe. Prior to this she has worked with CA Technologies as a Channel Director and spent 4 years with MphasiS, an HP company.
Based out of Melbourne, she will report jointly to Vishnu Mohan, Partner & Chief Growth Officer, DEPT® APAC and Evan Davey, Founding Partner of Two Bulls/DEPT® to drive the commercial development across its set of offerings both in Australia as well as other parts of APAC region.
"Diphaa is joining the team at exactly the right time," says Vishnu Mohan, Partner & Chief Growth Officer, DEPT, "as we're growing the APAC region and its full-service offering. With over two decades of experience in digital technologies, customer experience and business transformation, her expertise will support building a holistic approach to provide the tools businesses need to deliver pioneering digital solutions."
Commenting on her appointment, Nair said: “I am happy to join DEPT® with its pioneering spirit and boutique culture. Both Two Bulls/DEPT® and Tekno Point/DEPT® have exciting, cutting-edge offerings with great potential in the industry. I look forward to working with Vishnu, James, Evan and the Tekno Point/DEPT® leadership team to manage their Strategic Alliance proposition in APAC.”