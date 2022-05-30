Design Indya ropes in Anita Bose as President

A seasoned media professional, her 25+ years of experience spans critical large global & Indian media agencies & a plethora of brands and media. Has worked on media plans for Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Dominos, Uber, BJP, CP Plus, Magicbricks, Snapdeal, Gaana, NIIT, Mother Dairy, etc. to deliver successful results in Media strategy, planning, buying, portfolio management, event management, crafting media launch and rollout plans and developing processes and structure using all platforms of communication & engagement. Alumni of IIMC, she nurtures an interest in guiding and helping young minds develop an interest in media and research practices. She believes that if you do not create an interest in the profession in young minds, the industry will not attract the right talent. As a guest teacher at IIMC, she regularly conducts classes on Media planning -guiding PG students and IIS officers. She continues to be invited as a guest lecturer/speaker at various universities, media & industry forums.