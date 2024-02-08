Devadas Krishnan becomes the co-founder of Stealth Mode AI/ML

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Devadas Krishnan, former CEO, IndiaDotcom, announced his latest appointment as co-founder Stealth Mode AI/ML, a startup based in India. Krishnan began working for Zee's digital division in June 2022. Within a month of joining the company, he was elevated to the position of chief business officer.
He developed Symphony's D2C business channel while serving as business head at Symphony before joining IndiaDotcom (previously Zee Digital). Building the team, establishing the eCommerce platform, related systems and procedures, and going to market were covered.
Krishnan is an IIM-Ahmedabad graduate and has over 20 years of experience and has worked across categories like EdTech, telecom, IT, and media.