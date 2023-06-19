Devadas Krishnan quits IndiaDotcom

While he joined as the chief business officer, he was promoted as the CEO within a month.
Devadas Krishnan, chief executive officer, IndiaDotcom, has stepped down after a year-long stint, sources close to the development revealed. He will be serving his notice period till the end of September.
Krishnan joined the digital arm of Zee in June last year. While he joined as the chief business officer, he was promoted as the CEO within a month.
Before joining IndiaDotcom (formerly known as Zee Digital), he was the business head at Symphony, where he built its D2C business channel. This included building the team, setting up the eCommerce platform, associated systems and processes, and go-to-market.
An IIM-Ahmedabad graduate, he has over 20 years experience and has worked across categories like edtech, telecom, IT and media.