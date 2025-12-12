Devang Mehta appointed as Chief Marketing Officer of Anand Rathi Group

Anand Rathi Group has announced the promotion of Devang Mehta as its new chief marketing officer (CMO). The announcement was recently shared by Mehta on his LinkedIn profile, marking a significant milestone in his professional journey within the organisation.

In his new role, Mehta will lead the Group’s marketing strategy across all business verticals, strengthening brand visibility, digital initiatives, and client engagement for one of India’s largest and most diversified financial services institutions. His elevation comes at a time when the Group continues to scale its footprint across wealth management, investment advisory, capital markets, and allied services.

Mehta has been an integral part of Anand Rathi Group’s leadership, contributing to brand-building efforts and industry outreach. His expanded mandate reflects the Group’s commitment to enhancing its marketing architecture and deepening its connection with India’s rapidly evolving investor ecosystem.