Devarshy R. Ganguly joins Magicbricks as Head of Marketing

The online real estate company, Magicbricks has recently apponted Devarshy R. Ganguly as Head Of Marketing. Devarshy joins the company from Dr. Oetker India, where he was wworking as the VP Marketing. He worked at Dr. Oetker for more than 3 years. He is an astue strategist with 17+ years of proven experience in brand management, marketing communications, PR, media, digital & social media, influencer marketing and e-commerce. His Experience includes managing large brand portfolios, being part of the core team of an FMCG start-up and launching some iconic global brands in India. Prior to working with Dr. Oetker India, Ganguly worked with Mars Chocolates as senior brand manager for 4 years.