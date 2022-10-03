Devdatta Potnis, Chief Growth Officer quits Cosmos-Maya

After this great domestic success, the studio set its sights on international markets overseen by Dev. He placed Cosmos-Maya on a structured growth path across the European, Asian and North American markets, and became the face of the animation studio globally. It was thanks to these consistent efforts, that the studio grew from 30 people to 1200+ artists & the coveted private equity investment came into the animation business, first with KKR backed Emerald Media in 2018 and then with TPG affiliate NewQuest Capital Partners in 2021. From one Indian series in 2012 to a market leadership position in India with a valuation of over 90 million USD as per media reports; the company has grown phenomenally in the last decade and Dev was one of the key architects in these endeavours.