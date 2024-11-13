Devika Prabhu exits Disney Star

Devika Prabhu, Disney Star's business head for kids and infotainment, has departed from the company after a 16-year tenure. She began her journey with the company in 2008 as associate director of programming and acquisitions for the kids' channels, according to sources close to the development.

Advertisment

In 2020, Prabhu advanced to the role of VP and business head for kids, youth, and infotainment TV, where she led creative strategy and content for both National Geographic and Disney Kids Network in India.

Before joining Disney, Prabhu was working with Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) as assistant VP of strategic planning and research.