Devyani Foods appoints Komal Anand as CEO of Creambell Ice Cream

Devyani Foods has appointed Komal Anand as the chief executive officer of Creambell Ice Cream. He joins from Havmor Ice Cream, where he served as managing director for over four years. Anand announced the move on his LinkedIn profile.

With over 24 years of leadership experience across food, beverage, and FMCG sectors, Anand has held key roles at PepsiCo, Reckitt Benckiser, Dabur, Reliance Retail, and McCain Foods. At McCain, he led multiple business functions including sales, marketing, supply chain, and quality, and played a pivotal role in building a strong and profitable business.