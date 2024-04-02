Dezerv appoints Yash Bhargava as head of brand and content marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Dezerv, a financial advisory and investment management platform, backed by marquee investors such as Accel Partners, Matrix Partners, Elevation Capital, Whiteboard Capital and Blume Ventures, appoints Yash Bhargava as its head of brand and content marketing. In this role, Yash will be responsible for spearheading brand development and content marketing strategies to further propel Dezerv's vision and mission.
Expressing his enthusiasm on his LinkedIn post, Yash stated, "I'm thrilled to join Dezerv as the Head of Brand and Content Marketing. When I first met Sandeep, Sripad, and the team and heard their vision for the platform, I was immediately drawn to the ambitious vision and the compelling problem statement. A few more meetings were enough to convince me of the method in this madness—an inventiveness that was contagious."
With a background in brand building, Yash brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Dezerv. He has a proven track record of driving successful brand initiatives and content strategies in his previous stint at Waterfield Advisors.
Reflecting on his initial experiences at Dezerv, Yash remarked, "The past month at Dezerv has strengthened my belief that the pitfalls of traditional wealth management can be solved with consumer internet solutions. It just takes someone to integrate them. I am eagerly looking forward to playing my role in this journey."