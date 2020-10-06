Dhananjay Mungale joins Singapore-based Atlantis FinTech’s Advisory Board

Singapore-headquartered financial technology company Atlantis today announced Dhananjay Mungale has joined its Advisory Board. Mr. Mungale sits on the boards of select public and private limited companies including Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, DSP Asset Management Company, NOCIL etc. Mr. Mungale also serves on the advisory boards of PE funds.

Mungale is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and is a law graduate. He has spent a major part of his career in corporate and investment banking in India and Europe, with Bank of America and DSP Merrill Lynch.