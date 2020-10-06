Dhananjay Mungale joins Singapore-based Atlantis FinTech’s Advisory Board

Mungale currently serves on the Boards of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, DSP Asset Management Company, and select other large public and private limited companies.
Singapore-headquartered financial technology company Atlantis today announced Dhananjay Mungale has joined its Advisory Board. Mr. Mungale sits on the boards of select public and private limited companies including Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, DSP Asset Management Company, NOCIL etc. Mr. Mungale also serves on the advisory boards of PE funds.
Mungale is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and is a law graduate. He has spent a major part of his career in corporate and investment banking in India and Europe, with Bank of America and DSP Merrill Lynch.
Mungale said “Technology is changing the human life at a rapid pace, next 10 years will witness an accelerated version of digital transformation. Financial services is the operating-system that runs human life. Fin-tech is not just a term that describes technological integration with Finance. It is the fuel that is going to decide the winners in the market in the coming times. I am very excited to associate with Gaurav and the entire Atlantis team who are focused on building a full-stack Financial Technology play across India and SE Asia.”
“We warmly welcome
Dhananjay Mungale to Atlantis and look forward to his in-depth industry experience, guidance and leadership to help us build the ‘Bank of the Future’ across India and Southeast Asia,” said Gaurav Sharma, Founder of Atlantis.