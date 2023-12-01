Dheeraj Nagpal joins Zingavita as co-founder

At Zingavita, Dheeraj will spearhead product innovation, brand strategy and marketing.
Zingavita, a health and wellness brand, specialised in providing nutraceuticals and supplements, has announced the appointment of Dheeraj Nagpal as co-founder. Dheeraj brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep-rooted passion for the nutrition segment.
He led partnerships and alliances at Zomato and spearheaded the successful expansion of Zomato Gold in India. Dheeraj's proven track record in executing multiple strategic mandates for Zomato and a strong background as the lead finance officer at American Express, underscores his capability to lead Zingavita into its next phase of growth and innovation.
Sachin Goel, co-founder, Zingavita, said, "Zingavita is thrilled to welcome and partner with Dheeraj in this growth journey. His expertise will enable us to accelerate our innovation cycle and meet our growth milestones to continue delivering on our promise of high-quality, targeted nutrition for the entire family.”
Speaking on his appointment, Dheeraj said, "I am excited with Zingavita embarking on the journey to redefine health and wellness in India. The brand's commitment to quality, innovation and affordability resonates deeply with my vision for the future of the health supplements industry. My focus will be to address the lack of awareness and low focus on product quality prevalent in the market by bringing transparency and trust through our product range."
With over 12 years of experience in growth, B2B partnerships and business strategy, Dheeraj will expertise in lending, payments and food tech at Zingavita.