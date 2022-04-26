Dheeraj Sinha appointed chairman of BBH India and Russell Barrett - CEO, CCO

Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia said, “I would like to thank Subhash for his leadership and contributions on BBH. Today BBH India is synonymous with truly world-class advertising. With Russell as CEO and CCO of BBH India and Dheeraj taking additional charge as Chairman, BBH India, we will further accelerate the agency’s spectrum of capabilities and creative product to deliver unmatched value to clients. Dheeraj comes with an impeccable track-record on growth, and this is also a testament of the strong leadership talent we have”

Subhash Kamath adds, “It’s been a fantastic journey of 13 years, having founded this agency from scratch in India. It’s an agency built on a very strong people’s culture with creative excellence & strategic thinking at its very core. But I’ve been doing this for a very long time and as I enter the twilight of my 35-year career in advertising, I believe it’s time to hand over the baton to the next generation of leadership as I transition into an advisory role for Publicis Groupe. I’ve known Dheeraj for many years, and I know his passion for strategy & creativity. Along with Russell and Sanjay and many of the talented ‘black sheep’ in the organization, I know I’ll be leaving BBH in very safe hands.”