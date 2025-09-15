Dheeraj Sinha elected president of The Advertising Club for 2025–26

The Advertising Club has announced its new Managing Committee for 2025–26, with Dheeraj Sinha, CEO – FCB India & South Asia, elected as President at the Club’s 71st Annual General Meeting in Mumbai.

The diverse committee reflects the changing fabric of the industry, with representation from creative agencies, media networks, digital platforms, and emerging marketers. This blend of experience and fresh perspectives is expected to drive the Ad Club’s focus on inclusivity, collaboration, and a future-ready outlook.

“It is an honour to lead The Advertising Club, an institution that represents the collective ambition of our industry,” said Dheeraj Sinha, President, The Advertising Club. “What makes this moment special is the inclusivity and diversity of the committee we have formed — from agency stalwarts to new-age marketers and media platform leaders. Together, we will foster dialogue, build capability, and create opportunities that will strengthen our industry and prepare it for the future.”

The newly elected office bearers include Amitesh Rao (Vice President), Punitha Arumugam (Secretary), Sonia Huria (Joint Secretary), and Pradeep Dwivedi (Treasurer). The Managing Committee features senior leaders such as Satya Raghavan, Jitender Dabas, Darshana Shah, Ajay Kakar, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Aparna Bhawal, and Avinash Kaul, alongside co-opted members like Neha Markanda, Sagnik Ghosh, and Mansha Tandon.

Additionally, special invitees including Anurita Chopra, Lulu Raghavan, Saket Jha Saurabh, Gautam Reghunath, Amogh Dusad, and others will bring their expertise to strengthen the Club’s initiatives. Rana Barua, the immediate past president, will continue as part of the committee.

With this leadership, the Advertising Club aims to build industry-wide synergies, nurture talent, and amplify India’s presence on the global advertising stage.