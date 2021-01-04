Dhimant Vyas joins BYJU’S as Chief Creative Director

Prior to joining BYJU’S, Dhimant was leading Art Direction at Zynga games India. He has worked on famous Shaun the sheep series two and Purple & Brown with multiple Academy Award winning Animation Studios - Aardaman Animation Ltd U.K. An alumnus of the National Institute of Design (NID), his previous work includes the title animation sequence for the highly acclaimed Hindi feature film 'Taare Zameen Par'. He has worked with brands like BBC, UNICEF, FCB ULKA, Zee TV, MTV, Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon in the past. He has a vast experience in creating animation using various techniques like Stop Motion, 2D Classical, Cut Out, Material, Sand, Pixilation and Flash.