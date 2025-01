After 13 years at Meta, Dhruv Chadha has decided to exit the company. Chadha's most recent role at Meta was industry head for e-commerce and entertainment in the APAC region.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

He joined Meta in 2011 as an SBM India Analyst. Chadha is a strategic business leader who played a key role in driving growth across regional markets through his GTM strategies.

He delivered industry-first solutions and built strong relationships with major industry clients.