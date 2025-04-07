Dhruv Dhawan moves on from Disney+Hotstar

Disney+Hotstar’s head of ads, Dhruv Dhawan has recently moved on from the company after working for around 2 years. He is now with The Trade Desk as vice president, revenue for India and will be responsible for business development, client partnerships and revenue management. Dhawan posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.

Dhruv has over two decades of experience in communications, digital evangelism and consulting in fields of sales, marketing, product management. Previously, Dhruv worked with Google for more than 9 years across multiple industries like telecom, financial services, CPG, auto , ecommerce and retail. He has also worked with Airtel in multiple roles in Sales and marketing and spent a few years with Accenture in management consulting.